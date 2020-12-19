The Nigeria Mixed Martial Arts Federation (NMMAF) through the Dynamite Fighting Championship (DFC) Africa has finalized plans to hold a fight night in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The event which is scheduled for December 26, 2020 in collaboration with Eddiz Wine Bar will feature mixed martial artists registered with DFC Africa.

Confirming the event, President of the federation, Ambassador Henry

George, explained that the contest is aimed at entertaining mixed martial arts faithfuls, and will round off the year 2020.

“Yes, DFC Africa, we are having an event in Port Harcourt, in collaboration with Eddiz Wine Bar this Christmas, starting on the 19th then on the 26th which is Boxing Day, DFC is going to put up a fight. There is going to be a fight in Port Harcourt and it is going to be joy in mixed martial following this event,” George said.

Ambassador George who over the weekend received an award from News and Media Company Dez Mayorz as Sports Personality of the year, 2020, said the federation will meet next week to set up its calendar for next year while describing the award as a thing of joy.

“We are meeting next weekend to finalize plans for next year. You know we are also looking at the international calendar so that it will not affect our national arrangements. To us it is a thing of joy because martial arts is beginning to gain prominence and recognition, looking at what is happening around the world in mixed martial arts in Nigerians making impact so back here at home too, the awareness has grown, no wonder I was nominated and also came out winner of the category.”

The NMMAF Boss emerged winner of the Sports Personality of the year, 2020, beating competition from Super Eagles and Leicester City Defensive Midfielder Wilfred Ndidi and Professional Bodybuilder, fitness model Ifesinachi Friday.