Nigeran Liquified Natural Gas (NLNG) Ship Management Limited (NSML) and Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the training and delivery of maritime-related courses at the Nigerian Navy Simulation Centre (NNSC) of the NDA.

According to the NLNG’s general manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development, Andy Odeh, at the signing ceremony at the NDA campus in Kaduna, over the weekend, the two organisations agreed to a framework to guide their technical, academic, and commercial relationships and to provide access to the NSML’s Maritime Centre of Excellence (MCOE) on Bonny Island, Rivers state.

According to the MoU, NDA will leverage the expertise, competence and knowledge of the resource personnel of the MCOE.

Speaking at the milestone event, NSML’s managing director/CEO, Abdulkadir Ahmed, said the collaboration aligned with his company’s vision of ‘supporting the growth and development of the Nigerian maritime industry through knowledge transfer, skills and capacity development.’

He also said, the collaboration was also in line with the vision of NSML’s parent company, NLNG, which is ‘helping to build a better Nigeria.’

He stated that, a mutually beneficial working relationship between both organisations would benefit the nation in developing the maritime sector.

The Commandant of NDA, Major General I.M. Yusuf, expressed willingness to take the relationship forward from the MoU signing to developing prompt and implementable essential action items for both organisations. He stated that, his commitment to ensuring capacity development at the NNSC, calling on NSML to support the achievement of that objective.

He also commended NSML team for their collaboration with NNSC on a training and capacity development programme at the MCOE in Bonny earlier in the year.