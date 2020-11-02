Former governor of Enugu State and Senator representing Enugu East in the upper legislative chamber of the National Assembly, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, has commiserated with the government and people of Enugu State over a fatal accident that claimed the lives of 21 pupils.

Senator Nnamani in a condolence message to the State Governor Chief Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, parents and guardians of the deceased pupils, also made available to newsman in Abuja.

He said that the incident was unfortunate and disheartening even as he wished survivors with injuries speedy recovery.

He not that an articulated vehicle was said to have suffered brake system failure and rammed into a school bus conveying the pupils and their teachers back from Presentation Nursery and Primary School in Agwu local government area of the state.

The former governor lamented over the fatal accident saying, “it was one tragedy too many, adding that “these young stars and future leaders cut down in their primes is sad and regrettable . My heart goes out to the Governor, parents and guardians of these pupils”.

Senator Nnamani appealed to motorists to ensure the road worthiness of their vehicles and abhor reckless driving especially in these ember months.

He urged the government of Enugu State to immortalize the deceased with an educational monument to ensure that they did not die in vain.

BY ERNEST NZOR,