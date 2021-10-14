Former Senate President, Ken Nnamani, has applauded the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, for his contributions to the growth of democracy and good governance in Nigeria.

He said those contributions were strong factors in his support going forward.

“Your many contributions to the growth of democracy in Nigeria ‘stand strong’. Your role in National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) and your efforts along with those of others helped in terminating military rule,” he told Tinubu yesterday when he visited Tinubu at his Bourdillon, Ikoyi, Lagos residence to extend his good wishes to him after his return from United Kingdom (UK).

He also presented to Tinubu his new book titled: “Standing Strong: Legislative Reforms, Third Term and Other Issues of the 5th Senate” due to be unveiled to the public on Thursday, October 21, in Abuja.

Nnamani said Tinubu’s support was invaluable to him during his time as Senate president particularly during the bid to stop the Third Term agenda of former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You helped many times in stabilising the country. You assisted me a lot during my time as Senate president and particularly in stopping the Third Term project of former President Obasanjo.”

Tinubu thanked Nnamani for the visit and congratulated him for putting together his experience in office and his ideas and thoughts which said would be helpful for the country.