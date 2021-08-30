The season ending Super Eight (8) of the Nigeria National League (NNL), will be staged at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium in Enugu State.

The State government under the watch of governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi “Gburugburu” endorsed the hosting of the play offs at the multi-purpose 22 ,000.00 capacity Stadium, named after the first President of the Republic of Nigeria, Dr. Benjamin Nnamdi Azikiwe .

Eight teams in the NNL will be chasing the four available tickets to the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) in a five day tango starting from Tuesday 7 through to Saturday 11 September, 2021 at the Stadium nicknamed the “The Cathedral”.

Gombe United FC, El-Kanemi Warriors FC of Maiduguri, Niger Tornadoes FC, DMD FC of Borno, Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) of Ibadan, Ekiti United and two teams from group B2 in the Southern conference, are expected to arrive the coal city on Sunday 5th September,2021.

The draw for the play off will be conducted on Monday 6th September ,2021 with the opening ceremony and first game holding the next day.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the NNL, Senator Obinna Ogba has praised t governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State and the entire Enugu State government, for yielding to host the Play off.

Senator Obinna Ogba who is as well the Chairman Senate House Committee on Sports, said the action exhibited by governor Uwguanyi truly shows his passion for sports and interest in developing and empowering Nigerian youths through the power of football.

“I cannot thank “Gburugburu enough, he has displayed what a great patriot he is by investing in the Nigeria project, he has sowed a huge seed in the NNL, one we will not forget in a hurry. We are eternally grateful to him and the people of Enugu State for this symbolic gesture, that is the way to go, instilling hope and confidence that we can get things done”

“This a huge support for our growing NNL, the most important domestic football League in Nigeria, it has been a very challenging season my first year in office and I know we can only get better, Ogba concluded.

This will be the second time Enugu will be playing host to NNL, the first was under late NNL chairman Hon.Chidi Ofo-Okenwa.