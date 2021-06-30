Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, has called for caution and strict adherence to the rule of law in the handling of the trial of the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, by the federal government.

The Senator in a statement released by his media adviser, Uchenna Awom, in Abuja on Wednesday, also advised the federal government to be guided by the provisions of Section 31 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended and Article 4 of the African Charter on Human and People’s Rights as it detains and re-arraign Kanu in court for the continuation of his trial.

The relevant section and charter, Abaribe said presupposes that the detainee should be humanely treated while in the custody of the state.

“What it means is that it is the duty of the government in this instance to protect him and ensure the respect of his fundamental human rights while his trial lasts. For now, it is trite law, that he is presumed innocent until proven guilty,” Abaribe added.

However, the Senate Minority Leader called for calm, saying that the recent events presents ample opportunity for dialogue and for the federal government to address the contending issues that seem to challenge the peace and unity of the country.