A legal team of the apex Igbo socio-political group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has met with the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), to monitor the proceedings of the trial of the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the special assistant on Media and Public Relations to the Office of the AGF, Jibrilu Gwandu, on Monday.

The statement stated that the position of Ohanaze Ndigbo on the issue of Kanu demonstrated their recognition of belonging to Nigeria and succumbing to the rule of law.

“The group showed a mature departure from the mindset of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra when Ohanaeze said they ‘do not support the use of any form of violence’ while channelling concerns and presenting demands.

“By urging the youths to be law-abiding and sheath their sword as well as asking them to try to obtain a voter’s card to enable them to contribute to national development, the position of Ohanaeze becomes glaringly constitutional and commendable,” the statement said.

Malami also stated that the current administration “respects the rule of law and does not advocate for the breach of law. Hence, with or without the so-called monitoring group, justice will be adequately served to Nnamdi Kanu in compliance with the enshrined provisions of the law.”