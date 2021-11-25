Apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has advised northern groups especially the Arewa Consultative Forum , the Northern Elders Forum and the Coalition of Northern Groups, to desist from fanning the embers of disunity and allow President Muhammadu Buhari to do his job and release the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

A press release issued by the secretary general of the Chidi Ibe-led Ohanaeze, Okechukwu Isiguzoro, noted that the unity of the country is superior to all the reasons that the Northern groups gave why Buhari should allow Kanu to face his trial in court before considering granting him presidential pardon and amnesty.

“It’s an absurdity and nonsensical for the Northern leadership to resort to pettiness, in all issues concerning the southeast, especially when it is in the best interests of the country and her survival.

“It is prerogatives of the Presidency to either choose from actions that will lead to the disintegration of the country or retreat from the promotion of nepotism which was responsible for the actions of IPOB to respond to the areas of the inadequacies of the federal government especially in handling the activities of killer herdsmen in the southeast”.

He said if Kanu is not released, it is obvious that ACF has descended from her esteemed position of admiration to become overnight street urchins by permitting the terrorist activities of Boko Haram and bandits to becloud their sense of reasoning from seeing that only the release of Nnamdi Kanu will secure a stronger United Nigeria.

“Their oppositions to the release of IPOB leader has automatically put ACF as an exponent of Nigeria’s breakup. Buhari is not doing Ndigbo any favour over Kanu but is a must decision to save his government from the accusations of abuse of human rights and clampdown on the critics of his government when the real terrorists are being pampered.

“Igbo leaders led by Pa Mbazulike Amaechi offered Buhari a soft landing to save federal government from further embarrassment before the international community,” he said.

He said President Buhari is doing his government a favour, not Ndigbo by releasing Nnamdi Kanu, as the international community is watching if he will succumb to the pressure of the North not to correct the lapses.