Counsel to the leader of the proscribed Indegeneous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN), has raised an alarm that the sight of the detained leader of the IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, has deteriorated.

Ozekhome told a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja that Kanu, who is currently in custody of the Department of State Services (DSS), may go blind, if nothing was urgently done to restore his sight.

He told Justice Binta Murtala-Nyako, that his client’s pair of eyeglasses was confiscated in 2015, when he was initially arrested by DSS operatives, following his return to Nigeria from the United Kingdom.

He equally told the court that a new pair that Kanu bought was also seized from him during his extradition from Kenya.

Ozekhome said despite an express order of the court, the DSS declined to allow the IPOB leader to have a change of clothing.

He alleged that the secret police refused to allow Kanu to receive new clothes that were brought to him by his younger brother, Emmanuel.

“My Lord will still see the defendant in the same uniform which my Lord warned against in the last proceedings.

“It will be recalled that they had on that day alleged that he said that he preferred to wear the same cloth because it is designers.

“However, since that time, the younger brother of the defendant, his lawyer and sister have gone three times with materials for him to change, but they refused collecting them.

“So bad was it that Ejiofor had to call the Director of Legal Services and complained to him,” Ozekhome stated.