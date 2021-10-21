Ahead of the continuation of the trial of the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, heavily armed policemen have been deployed to the Federal High Court to forestall any breakdown of law and order this Thursday.

All entrances leading to the court premises have been barricaded by a combination of gun-weilding DSS operatives and men of the Nigeria Police Force.

At about 7.30am, a heavily fortified security convoy arrived and zoomed into the court premises, which many believed was the arrival of Kanu.

As at the time of filing this report, journalists and lawyers have not been allowed to enter the court premises.

Details Later…