By Our Correspondent

The prestigious Africa Royalty Awards has recognised and honoured her dating and networking mobile application called Hello Africa as the best indigenous mobile application of the year. The developers of Hello Africa Mobile Application received the award of excellence at the glamour award ceremony held at Grand Cubana Hotel in Abuja.

The prestigious award of Hello Africa Mobile Application as Best Indigenous mobile application of the year was received by Mrs. Esther Nwankwo, the Executive Manager of Amity Global Network on behalf of Hello Africa Agency. Speaking during the Award ceremony, Mrs. Esther Nwankwo expressed appreciation to the Organisers of the distinguished and eminent Africa Royalty Awards. She thanked the Organization and assured them of more creative impacts to boost the technological Industry in Nigeria.

On presenting the award, the Organisers congratulated the CEO of Hello Africa, Ms. Nneka Collen Egbujiobi, a US based Nigeria Lawyer for her proactive and innovative inputs in support advanced technologies for social and economic development in the Nigeria and across Africa. They however encouraged the agency to remain committed to its prospective contributions towards advancing social development in the sector.

However, Hello Africa Mobile application isn’t your typical dating application, but an app made by and for African culture so you can match with the type of African that suits you. The mobile application is currently connecting more 30 million Africans in the diaspora. The app requires each user to first select their African “Heritage Country”, “Tribe”, and then select their African “Heritage(s) of Interest”. If two users “swipe right” on each other they can exchange text and voice messages. This and many more are some of the unique features that earned Hello Africa mobile application the award of Best Indigenous Mobile Application at the prestigious Africa Royalty Award.