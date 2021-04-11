BY CHIKA IZUORA |

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) is set to rehabilitate Warri and Kaduna refineries in a bid to boost in-country refining capacity.

To this end, the the Engineering, Procurement, Construction, Installation and Commissioning (EPCIC) contract for the two refineries would be awarded in June 2021.

The group managing director of NNPC, Mallam Mele Kyari, while speaking on this development, assured that transparent process has been emplaced ‘for the rehabilitation of the Warri and Kaduna Refineries whose EPCIC contracts would be awarded in June 2021.’

This is just as the commission, on Tuesday, signed the EPCIC contract for the rehabilitation of the 210,000 barrels per day capacity Port Harcourt Refinery in Alesa-Eleme, Rivers State.

The rehabilitation project, which has a completion timeline of between 18 and 44 months under a three-phase arrangement, was awarded to Milan based Tecnimont SpA at a lump sum contract price of US$1.5 billion, inclusive of VAT and other statutory payments.

Mele Kyari, described the PHRC rehabilitation project as a dream come true, noting that, the project was in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s promise to the Nigerian people to make the refineries work.

Mallam Kyari reiterated that, in arriving at the choice of Tecnimont SpA, the corporation embarked on a transparent tender process which can withstand any forensic audit, noting that, NNPC was ready and open to answer any question pertaining to the project.

The GMD explained that the rehabilitation exercise was very different from a routine Turn-Around Maintenance as it would entail a total retrofitting of the plant with major part and equipment replaced with new ones.

Providing further insight into the project, managing director of Port Harcourt Refining Company Limited, Engr. Ahmed Dikko, explained that Phases 1 and 2 of the project would get the refinery ready to receive hydrocarbon, while Phase 3 will focus on the start-up the refinery for operation, stressing that, the entire work shall be delivered in 44 months from today