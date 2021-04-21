By CHIKA IZUORA, Lagos

The Egbema Gbaramatu Communities Development Foundation (EGCDF), a community based organisation sponsored by the NNPC/Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL) Joint Venture, together with the Delta state government, has commissioned eleven infrastructural projects in Egbema and Gbaramatu Kingdoms of Warri North and Warri South West Local Government Areas of Delta State respectively.

At the highpoint of the commissioning event, at the EGCDF Secretariat Effurun Warri, Esimaje Brikinn, General Manager, Policy, Government and Public Affairs expressed the delight of his company in partnering with EGCDF for community development.

He said, “Everywhere we work, we demonstrate ethical, environmentally-responsible, safe and respectful business practices. We also contribute to the achievement of the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). As we would say, we are in the business of progress.

“Our primary contribution is by safely developing and delivering affordable and reliable energy that is necessary for social and economic progress. We also contribute through our work in protecting people and the environment and by investing in health, education and economic development.”

Esimaje, represented by Sam Daibo, Area Manager Policy, Government and Public Affairs Field Operations, also thanked the Delta state government for its support, “The NNPC/CNL Joint Venture values the support of the government of Delta State over the years in creating an enabling environment for our operations and activities in the state and also for the smooth implementation of our GMoU and other Social Investment programs.”

In his own response, Comrade Jude Ukori, Chairman of EGCDF, appreciated CNL for sponsoring the projects, which cost over five hundred and sixty four million Naira (N564 million).

the Ijaw oil and gas producing Communities of Egbema and Gbaramatu Kingdoms to protect the assets of CNL which has been EGCDF’s sole source of funding. “I must mention that our sole source of fund remains CNL/NNPC Joint Venture. Therefore we honestly owe them an obligation to secure their facilities in our domains and provide an enabling environment for their smooth operations. We commend them for their steadfast commitment to the annual donation of funds to meet our developmental needs and in driving the GMoU process” he reiterated.