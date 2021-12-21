The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), has described as fake news the trending online report which claims that the corporation is celebrating “Anniversary Event”.

In the purported contest, unsuspecting participants are encouraged to carry out a survey by filling out a questionnaire on their knowledge of the company, with the eventual winner stands the chance of winning some cash reward of up to $8,000 (Eight thousand dollars).

In a statement, group general manager, Group Public Affairs Division, NNPC, said the corporation has nothing to do with the purported anniversary event contest and advised members of the public to decline any participation in the survey as it is a SCAM.

“In the same vein, NNPC would also like to once again inform the public that the information circulating in the Social Media that NNPC is conducting a recruitment exercise IS NOT TRUE and the public should disregard it in its entirety.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The NNPC hereby reiterates that whenever it decides to conduct a recruitment exercise or send out information to the public, it will do so through authentic public communication channels, particularly the NNPC’s website (www.nnpcgroup.com),” the statement added.

ADVERTISEMENT