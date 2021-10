The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has disowned a fake quiz competition trending online which claims to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

In the purported quiz contest, unsuspecting participants are encouraged to answer four questions on their knowledge of the corporation, with the eventual winner standing the chance of winning a cash reward of up to N30,000.

The NNPC stated categorically that it has nothing to do with the purported 50th anniversary quiz contest.