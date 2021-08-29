The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has given the Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University, Lapai (IBBUL) a Geological Research Centre and named it after a former group managing director of the corporation, late Dr. Maikanti Baru, after completing research on the Bida and Sokoto hydrocarbon basins.

The corporation also built for the institution, a 10.27km perimeter fence, even as the group managing director, Mallam Mele Kyari, represented by the group executive director, corporate services, Aisha Farida Katagum, said the industry was confronted with difficulties in exploration and exploitation of energy resources, high rate of reserve depletion and limited human capital and local content production.

“It is in view of these challenges that the NNPC entered into an agreement with Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University to establish an endowment fund to enable strategic research into studies of sources of rock, reservoir rock of hydrocarbon traps, prospects,” he said.

He said the research centre would play generation and evaluation roles for prospectively frontier sedimentary basins, application of technology for frontier of exploration and ultra-deep offshore depositional settings.

Mallam Kyari revealed that the projects which were started by the late GMD, Maikanti Baru in 2019 were 100 percent funded by the corporation and executed under the NNPC Professorial Chair Endowment for strategic research targeted at providing innovative and robust solutions required for repositioning the industry for greater efficiency and effective service delivery.

The vice chancellor of the university, Professor Abu Kasim Adamu, said the university was commissioned by the NNPC to carry out field mapping and geological studies of the Bida Basin in Niger State and Sokoto Basin, which was successfully completed in May 2018, leading to the award of Honorary Professorial Chair.