Federal Ministry of Works and Housing has said that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation NNPC, N621 billion tax intervention for building road infrastructure is ensuring the speedy completion of the Suleja-Bida, and Lambata Lapai roads.

The Director, Highways Construction and Rehabilitation, Mr Folorunso Esan said this at the inspection of the Dualisation of the Suleja-Bida Phase I and II roads yesterday in Niger State.

Esan said, that the construction of the road was going quite well with the financing by the NNPC intervention.



“The Suleja Minna Road been handled by Mr Salini Nigeria Limited . It is one of our NNPC finance projects and we are here to see how they have improve on mobilization.

“The initial target for completion was January 2024 but it may not be that now because we have over come the challenges of funding.

“The money is available and the contractor is ready. The contract has started since 2016 though we have section 1 that started since 2011 and the second II started in 2016.

Speaking on the pace of work the Project Coordinator, Salini Nig. Ltd, Mr Gennaro D’itrae said the road would be completed in good time because funding was no longer an issue.

He added that they have been mobilise fully and are working to ensure they the deliver the road on target.

The project consists of the Dualisation of 40km of the Suleja-Minna road with origin at Diko junction along Kaduna-Abuja expressway terminating at Bonu village.

It also consists of two twin flyover bridges at Diko and Make junctions and three river crossing bridges.

Also concerning the Lambata-Bida road also inspected, handled by China Global Construction Company (CGC) Esan said 46 kilometre of the road has been constructed still under the NNPC funding.

“So this road will finish in good time and we are expecting that before the raining season may be by June, all the trouble spot will be addressed.

“The truck drivers and the tankers should exercise patience. And from what you can see now there is still enormous work to do and we cannot finish in may but we are looking at the end of the year also.

The controller FMWH, Niger State, Mr Moshood Samotu, said that the road has been done up to 46 kilometers which which amounts to 36 percent of work done.

According to him, the road to Lapai 60 kilometre is finished and before the end of the year it will be up to 80 percent.

Which is we have finished the road up to Lapai which is kilometer 60 before the next 60 and before the end of the year it will be kilometer 80.

Responding to the ongoing construction of the roads, many tanker drivers commended the Federal Government for constructing the road.

Mr Idris Haruna was full of praise for the government saying that finally the hardship they face on the road would soon come to an end.

Another tanker driver, Mr Suleiman Nasir said that if the contractors continued with the pace of work soon the road would be finished and the states connected to it would experience speedy growth in their economy.

The Lambata-Lapai-Bida road is 124.81 kilometre long. It has 7.3 metre carriage way and 2.75 metre surface dress shoulder.