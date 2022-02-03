Chief executive officer and group managing director, of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, Malam Mele Kyari has advised industrialised nations not to put Africa in the same energy transition speed because it could spark energy crisis.

This is as Kyari gave an account of how the NNPC has been positioned to lead Africa in energy transition.

Delivering the 30th Convocation Lecture of the Federal University of Technology, Minna, in Niger state, Kyari who spoke on the topic “Energy Transition & Energy Accessibility – The New Paradigm” explained the company’s strategy for a smooth and realistic energy transition. “Putting every country in the same energy transition speed could therefore result in unanticipated collateral damage that can spark energy crisis and deny developing countries access to available and cheaper energy for growth,” Mr. Kyari stated.

CEO said the NNPC has set the necessary machineries in motion to lead Africa in transition to low-carbon energy and renewables.

He noted that the Company is deepening natural gas utilisation under the National Gas Expansion Programme (NGEP).

According to him, the NNPC is currently extending natural gas infrastructure backbone from Ajoakuta in Kogi state to Kano through Abuja and Kaduna under the AKK Gas Pipeline Project.

Besides, he said this mega pipeline will be fed by both Escravos-Lagos Pipeline System (ELPS) and Obiafu-Obrikom-Oben (OB3) gas pipelines through Oben node in Edo State and deliver 2bscf of natural gas to power plants and industrial off-takers along Abuja, Kaduna and Kano.

Continuing, he said as a National Oil Company and a global player, NNPC is ready to shift to renewable energy.

The GMD dropped the hint that “We are taking firm position in this transition by institutionizing the necessary enablers for success.

“NNPC has established a Renewable Energy Division and has completely transformed the NNPC R&D Division to NNPC Research, Technology and Innovation as Energy Company of Global Excellence.”