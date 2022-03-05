The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has recorded a trading surplus of 37.50billion for the month of September 2021.

The figure represented a 352 per cent increase from the 8.29 billion surplus in August 2021.

The NNPC attributed the rise to the increased earnings of NNPC’s Upstream subsidiary, the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC).

Trading surplus or trading deficit is derived after deduction of the expenditure profile from the revenue in the period under review.

The figures was contained in the September 2021 NNPC Monthly Financial and Operations Report (MFOR), released by the Company.

Thus in September 2021, NNPC Group’s operating revenue as compared to August 2021, reduced by 29.87 per cent or N191.90 billion to stand at N450.45 billion. Similarly, expenditure for the month decreased by 34.87 per cent or N221.11billion to stand at N412.92billion.

Expenditure as a proportion of revenue in the month under review stood at 0.92 per cent, compared to last month’s 0.99 per cent.

The report also shows a total Crude Oil and Gas export receipt of $348.63 million in September 2021 as against $224.29 million in August 2021.

Receipts from Crude Oil amounted to $8.38 million while Gas and miscellaneous receipts stood at $55.25 million and $285.00 million respectively.

Total Crude Oil and Gas export receipt for the period of September 2020 to September 2021 stood at $2.03 billion

In the Downstream sector, to ensure uninterrupted supply and effective distribution of petrol across the country, a total of 1.39 billionn litres translating to 46.31 million litres/day was supplied for the month of September 2021.

For the month under review, 21 pipeline points were vandalized, same as recorded in August 2021. Port Harcourt area accounted for 5 per cent while Mosimi Area accounted for 95 per cent of the vandalized points.

In the Gas sector, a total of 208.35billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas was produced in the month of September 2021, translating to an average daily production of 6,945.15 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd).

For the period of September 2020 to September 2021, a total of 2,862.36 bcf of gas was produced representing an average daily production of 7,250.16 mmscfd during the period.

Period-to-date Production from Joint Ventures (JVs), Production Sharing Contracts (PSCs) and NPDC contributed about 57.51 per cent, 21.20 per cent and 21.29 per cent respectively to the total national gas production.

Out of the 204.73 bcf of gas supplied in September 2021, a total of 129.74 bcf was commercialized, consisting of 33.18bcf and 96.51 bcf for the domestic and export markets respectively.

This translates to an average total supply of 1,106.00 mmscfd of gas to the domestic market and 3,218.57 mmscfd to the export market for the month.

The 74th edition of the MFOR highlights NNPC’s activities for the period of September 2020 to September 2021.