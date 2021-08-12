Stakeholders in the oil and gas sector of the economy have lauded the recent shakeup announced by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), describing it as a well thought out measure that would enhance efficiency.

The corporation had on Monday announced a major management shakeup involving over 50 senior management officials in a bid to strengthen and reposition the agency towards attaining global excellence and profitability.

Top among the changes announced were Mr. Billy Okoye, who was promoted to the new group executive director, Ventures & Business Development while Mrs. Aisha Ahmadu-Katagum was promoted to the position of group executive director, corporate services.

Until their new appointments, Mr. Okoye and Mrs. Ahmadu-Katagum were group general managers, Crude Oil Marketing Division (COMD) and Supply Chain Management Division in the corporation, respectively.

Also, Adeyemi Adetunji, formerly chief operating officer, Business & Ventures Development, becomes the group executive director, Downstream, while Mr. Mohammed Abdulkabir Ahmed, formerly chief operating officer, Corporate Services, becomes the group executive director, Gas & Power.

Other COO positions in the corporation have now been redesignated as group executive directors (GEDs), in alignment with the rules of Company & Allied Matters Act (CAMA), preparatory to the new status of the NNPC as a Limited Liability Company, post-Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB).

The repositioning also saw the disengagement of Yusuf Usman, formerly chief operating officer, Gas & Power.

The new appointments include that of Mr. Garba Deen Muhammad, who will take over from Dr. Kennie Obateru as the group general manager, Group Public Affairs Division of the Corporation.

Reacting to the changes, Engr. Babajide Soyode, a former general manager of Warri and Kaduna refineries and the successor Refining Division of NNPC, commended the present administration of the corporation for consistently taking proactive measures to reposition it.

He said with these steps the NNPC would have taken proper shape before the harmonisation and eventual accent to the bi by the president.

On his part, Olarenwaju Suraju, the chairman of Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA) a leading anti-graft Center in Nigeria, said NNPC is regularly providing leadership with steady and consistent operational changes in line with best global practice.

Suraju said the recent exercise reflects core management strategy aimed at providing administrative convenience for proper coordination of activities.

Speaking on the development, group managing director of the Corporation, Mallam Mele Kyari, said the new appointments would enable the Corporation live up to the expectations of Nigerians and achieve its vision of becoming a world-class energy company of choice.