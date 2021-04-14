ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) said that it supplied 1.44 billion litres of Premium Motor Spirit, petrol, in the month of January 2021.

The quantity amounts to an average daily supply of 46.30million. The January petrol consumption data differ from the currently projected figure of about 70 million litres daily consumption of petrol.

The group general manager, Group Public Affairs Division, NNPC, Dr Kennie Obateru, in a statement yesterday, said the data is contained in the January 2021 edition of the NNPC Monthly Financial and Operations Report, MFOR. He explained that in the gas sector, a total of 223.55 billion cubic feet of natural gas was produced in the month of January 2021, translating to an average daily production of 7,220.22 mmscfd.

“The 223.55BCF gas production figure also represents a 4.79 per cent increase over output in December 2020. The daily average natural gas supply to gas power plants increased by 2.38 per cent to 836mmscfd, equivalent to power generation of 3,415MW,’’ the statement read in part.

He stated that for the period of January 2020 to January 2021, a total of 2,973.01BCF of gas was produced representing an average daily production of 7,585.78 mmscfd during the period.

“Period-to-date production from Joint Ventures, JVs, Production Sharing Contracts, PSCs, and Nigerian Petroleum Development Company, NPDC, contributed about 65.20 per cent, 19.97 per cent and 14.83 per cent respectively to the total national gas production.

“Out of the total gas output in January 2021, a total of 149.24BCF of gas was commercialized consisting of 44.29BCF and 104.95BCF for the domestic and export markets respectively,’’ Dr Obateru further stated.