The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has opened a new collaboration discussion with TotalEnergies especially on gas production and reservations.

The group managing director of the corporation, Malam Mele Kyari gave the indication of stronger partnership with the oil major during a meeting in Abuja where he met with the new president, Exploration and Production of TotalEnergies, Nicolas Terraz and his delegation on Friday during which effective service delivery to stakeholders were discussed.

“We are very proud of the partnership you gave us, coming down to stay and work with us; we will continue to work together for the betterment of all our shareholders. We will continue to partner most especially with deepening gas production and reservation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I assure you that the NNPC will continue .to strive to ensure that our commitment is strong for the common good, especially as we are becoming a national oil company,’’ he said.

Kyari said that NNPC would need TotalEnergies’ support on energy transition move to enable the country to catch up with the global community. He commended the team for the visit and reiterated the willingness of NNPC to strengthen partnership with TotalEnergies.

Terraz, while speaking applauded the GMD for receiving the delegation and noted that the visit was important after the company had rebranded as TotalEnergies. He said that the visit was to strengthen the existing partnership with the NNPC. He said TotalEnergies was happy that its existing projects in Nigeria were going on well.