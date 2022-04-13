After successful commissioning and handing over of 10 projects under its Corporate Social Responsibility(CSR) initiative last year, TotalEnergies and partners have again started off the year with commissioning of four projects in the South-Eastern part of the country.

TotalEnergies partners include; state oil firm, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company, Ltd, NNPC, CNOOC, Prime 130 formerly Petrobras and Sapetro. The projects ranged from maternal and child referral centre, mammography centre, and solar-powered treated borehole water facilities.

Commissioned on the 1st of April, was a maternal and child referral centre built inside the General Hospital, Baraki, Arochukwu, Abia State.

The project is a fully equipped maternal and child referral centre, complete with state-of-the art facilities, including a main reception and waiting area of 30 persons sitting capacity, quards for children, mother and neo natal, theatre, recovery and stabilisation rooms, 2 consultation rooms, nurse bay, technical room, medical record office, equipped laboratory, equipped modern theatre, delivery room with 2 Nos multi-purpose delivery beds, 2 nos. pharmacy store, 2 nos. changing room, borehole installation, power supply of 60KVA generator, solar power of 15KVA installed, toilets for staff, patients; with one dedicated disabled toilets, fully furnished with relevant seats, tables, examination bed, and air conditioning equipment.

It also has a well landscaped environment with concrete inter locking, parking lots, drive way to emergency area, walkways round the hospital, water points at strategic locations, perimeter fence with installed lighting points, alongside equipped laundry section.

Next was the commissioning and handing over of a mammography centre at Imo state Teaching Hospital, IMSUTH.

The state-of-the-art facility includes a main reception and waiting area of 21 persons sitting capacity, radiologist’s office, mammography technicians’ bay and changing room, two patients’ changing rooms, clinical examination room, treatment room and others.

The treatment room houses state-of-the-art equipment, including the Bard Magnum Breast Lump Biopsy Set for image-guided breast lump biopsies, as well as the Senographe Pristina 3D equipment, which delivers 3D imaging at lowest radiation exposure with superior diagnostic accuracy in the detection of breast cancer.

This equipment offers digital breast Tomosyntheses and Stereotaxy for enhanced image-guided biopsy and has capacity to process 120 examinations per day. It is ideal for screening exercises. The facility comes complete with a 40kva generator for stable power supply.

Both Nawfia Anambra state and Nnebukwu, Oguta community in Imo state, whose primary source of water is the stream and rain water, now have access to clean water powered by 26 solar panels with a 25-year warranty lifespan.

The project is a containerised treatment plant, with aeration tanks, dosing pumps, tanks and fittings, mechanical and electrical installations, four 10, 000 litres G-PEE tanks, including 8 dispensing points connected into the community.

Managing director, TotalEnergies Upstream Companies in Nigeria, Mike Sangster, said the projects were borne out of the need to mitigate the gaps in qualitative and technical education, maternal & child health, access to clean water, and women & youth empowerment.

According to him, the locations of the projects were carefully chosen for maximum impact, coming from a needs assessment carried out before the deployment.

“It is important to note that these projects were realised using the novel approach of “Project Managers.

“This approach which is new in the industry, permits the delivery of projects in remote and challenging environments while ensuring the use of local expertise and stakeholder engagement. I am very happy the pilot projects were successful. We are using the Return on Experience, to improve our processes and deliver our 2nd and 3rd Phases faster and better”, he said.