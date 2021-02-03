BY ANKELI EMMANUEL |

The group managing director (GMD) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Mr Mele Kyari, said in Sokoto that the company is transiting to an energy company of global excellence.

Kyari said the company is not only ready to play important role in future energy development but has also set machineries in motion to lead Africa in transition to low-carbon energy and renewables.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking during the First Quarter 2021 Public Lecture Series at the Auditorium of Usmanu Danfodiyo University Sokoto, the GMD noted that there is a global shift towards renewable energy.

Delivering paper on the topic, “Navigating Energy Transition and the Imperatives of University – Industry Collaboration”, Kyari stressed that NNPC has established a Renewable Energy Division and had completely transformed the NNPC Research and Development Division to NNPC Research, Technology and Innovation as part of initiatives towards transition to Energy Company of Global Excellence.

While noting that the world transition to renewable energy will continue to gain momentum, Kyari advised that African governments and institutions must therefore rise to the occasion to leverage on technology and innovation to support energy sufficiency, industrialisation, job creation and economic growth.