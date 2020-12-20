The federal government is set to increase Nigeria’s gas utilisation quotient with the commissioning of the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC) 200mmscf Integrated Gas Handling Facility (IGHF) and LPG Units. FESTUS OKOROMADU writes.

From NLNG FID Train-7, to the Flag-off of the 614km Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano Gas pipeline down to the recent roll-out of the autogas scheme, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has recorded landmark achievements in the oil and gas sector.

Recall that the federal government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari has never hidden its desire to ensure that the country reaps bountifully from its massive hydrocarbon endowments especially the natural gas component.

To this end, the ministry of Petroleum Resources and the NNPC had within the last five years, literally unleashed a barrage of pro-gas activities designed primarily to create value for the gas sector.

This push has boosted the realisation of a handful of gas-focused projects some of which includes: the expansion of the Escravos –Lagos gas pipeline system-2, the construction of the Oben-Obiafo-Obrikon gas pipeline, attainment of the much delayed final investment decision for NLNG Train 7, recent roll-out of the National Gas Expansion Programme (NGEP) which led to the unveiling of the autogas scheme in Abuja and among others.

The IGHF Revolution

In 2005, the federal government asked the NPDC to supply 45 million standards cubic per day (mmscfd) of lean gas to the 500 megawatts (MW) Ihovbor power Generation Company (Genco) in Benin from its oil asset – oil mining lease (OML) 111.

The request was obligatory, and the volume was further enlarged to include the supply of an additional 55mmscfd of lean gas to the domestic market through the Escravos Lagos Pipeline System (ELPS).

To meet this obligation and maximise gas value chain through the highly beneficial monetisation models across her assets, the NPDC had within the same period created a gas department, with the task of conceptualising and executing the government’s request, which implicitly meant that the NPDC will lead in Nigeria’s plan to end gas flaring in her oil fields.

The government also had a six-month timeline for the NPDC to begin its supply of gas to Ihovbor Genco, and the NNPC subsidiary moved to meet up with this by engaging Network Oil and Gas Ltd (NO&G) for the lease of a 100mmscfd Integrated Gas Handling Facility (IGHF), which birthed the Early First Gas (EFG) plant that was operational until 2018 when it was decommissioned for the construction of the IGHF.

Subsequently, a contract for the construction of the IGHF was awarded in 2015 but stalled until 2016 because it was not captured in NPDC’s 2015 budget. In 2017, it was restarted due to a budgetary provision for the project.

Specifically, the IGHF was meant to help NPDC meet its Domestic Supply Obligation (DSO) from the Oredo field and end gas flaring. From the Oredo field, the NPDC was supposed to process 100mmscfd wasted or flared gas to wealth for about 25 years.

The key drivers for the gas utilisation projects were basically compliance with the government’s gas flare-out objectives and the presidential directives to supply lean gas to power Gencos and the country’s domestic market; thus, the IGHF became a waste-to-wealth facility, converting gas that would have been flared to valuable lean gas from its Ologbo town base.

Now completed in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2020, the IGHF is economically beneficial to Nigeria. It ensures that Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG), propane and pentane are available for Nigeria’s domestic consumption. It dispenses at about 330 tonnes of LPG per day which is technically equivalent to 16 standard LPG trucks or 20 tonnes, and 345 tonnes or 17 trucks of propane into the domestic gas market.

What NPDC’s IGHF Looks Like

Built to process 200mmscfd of natural gas to the standard accepted by the West Africa Gas Pipeline (WAGP), the NPDC’s IGHF is able to deliver processed lean gas to the domestic market through a viable gas spur line to the ELPS.

Its commercial grade, LPG, propane, and pentane are recovered for sales while stabilised condensate and produced water are returned to Oredo’s Existing Flow Station (EFS) for crude oil spiking and disposal respectively.

The plant, which is designed to run for 25 years has the associated gas from the separator overheads of the EPF 1 & 2 in Oredo flow-station as its feed gas. Similarly, the gas streams from the EPF come into the IGHF manifold in different pressure regimes such as Low Pressure (LP), Medium Pressure (MP) and High Pressure (HP). The LP and MP compressors boost the LP and MP pressures to the HP compressors’ suction pressure regime before feeding the gas into the HP compressors for compression and delivery to the processing units of the gas plant.

The IGHF’s Plot 1, dew-pointing and fractionation plant consists of the inlet system with an IGHF inlet manifold, a LP gas compression system, a MP gas compression system, a HP inlet compression system, and gas dehydration system.

It also has the cryogenic system, residue gas compression system, custody transfer metering system, ethane, propane and butane fractionation system, heating and mechanical refrigeration systems.

There is the flare collection and disposal system, drain systems, corrosion protection system, fuel gas system, chemical injection systems, instrument and plant air system included in the Plot 1, as well as the portable and utility water system, and electric power distribution systems.

Safety as usual is equally prioritised at the facility with a fire and gas detection and firefighting system, instrumentation and Distributed Control System (DCS), Emergency Shutdown (ESD) system, control room and Motor Control Centres (MCC).

Standard telecommunications systems, warehousing, maintenance workshops, security and office buildings further complemented the IGHF Plot 1.

Technology Deployed At The IGHF

The NPDC’s IGHF is a Gas Sub-cooled Process (GSP) plant with a dual operational mode capability. This ensures that it can be operated in ethane recovery or ethane rejection mode.

Its initial design was based on the Industry Standard Single Stage (ISS) technology when the emphasis was on lean gas supply to meet the government’s mandate but was later reviewed with the ISS design upgraded to a GSP to meet NPDC’s twin needs of profit making and domestic LPG market supply shortfall make-up.

Further, the GSP technology guarantees that the facility’s inlet gas is cooled against the demethanizer column liquids and the column overhead vapour stream. Inlet gas vapours condensed after being cooled in the gas/gas exchanger are removed in a cold separator and sent to the stripping section of the demethanizer for further separation.

As a process, most of the cold separator vapours are isentropically expanded across the expander end of the turbo-expander unit, which provides the main source of cooling for the IGHF GS unit.

In designing the facility, NPDC recognised the deficit in domestic LPG supply and installed three fractionation towers for the fractionation of the produced Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) into its constituent ethane, propane and butane.

Profitability Of Facility

The NPDC is likely to earn up to $300 million every year from the facility.

Locally, the facility is expected to impact Nigeria’s power sector and domestic LPG market, in addition to progressing the fortunes of its host communities. There are nearly 350 skilled and unskilled personnel that would benefit from the facility.

Already over 100 persons have gained form its construction through indirect economic activities which include food retail, sand and granite supply, other supply activities, liaison works, hoteling supports, vehicle and machine repair works.

Similarly, another 100 would be required for the daily operation and maintenance of the IGHF. These workers would be drawn from the Nigerian labour market, with emphasis on the host communities.

This thus suggests that NPDC’s foray into gas utilisation will herald good tidings for Nigeria. Through the facility, the country is expected to have more gas for power generation. Considering that upgrades in electricity generation and supply is synonymous with upgrades in economic activities, it is envisaged that industries and small-scale enterprises within the Benin axis will see their production uptime and outputs improve operating costs.

The projected supply of 26, 400 cylinders of 12.5 kilograms (kg) of LPG daily to homes in Benin and its environs, will equally bridge the existing supply gaps in the local LPG market. This will potentially force down the price of LPG in Benin and make it affordable to most people, thus augmenting the government’s intention to make LPG a preferred domestic fuel source.

In context, this is a huge LPG supply intervention bearing in mind that only about 100, 000 homes in Edo state have gas cylinders. More homes may likely acquire gas cylinders if the price of LPG becomes affordable. This means less safety concerns associated with the use of kerosene and bunkered condensates for domestic cooking.

LPG retail business is also expected to pick up, thereby lifting more homes out of poverty.

Considering that Nigeria is reportedly home to about 30 million families, of which only a meagre three million homes have gas cylinders or use LPG for cooking, NPDC’s entry into the domestic LPG market is considered well-timed and a potential game-changer.