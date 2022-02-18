Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has listed measures to end the biting fuel scarcity in the country.

It assured Nigerians that the current situation in parts of the country would be resolved by next week.

This was part of the discussions at this month’s National Economic Council (NEC) meeting chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo with governors, ministers and top officials in attendance.

NEC is composed of all 36 state governors, the Central Bank governor and the minister of the Federal Capital Territory alongside some other members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

According to a statement by the media aide of the Vice President, Laolu Akande, NNPC said as the supplier of last resort, it has continued to sustain adequate petroleum products supply and distribution to the nation despite challenges associated with the unending waves of pipeline vandalism, product theft and cross-border smuggling of PMS

NNPC said 30 vessels will deliver an additional supply of 2.3 billion litres of PMS into the country till month-end February 2022

“NNPC’S strategy is on for restoring stability in PMS supply and distribution by boosting Incoming PMS supplies, recertification and release of In-country PMS stock and enhancing distribution management,” Akande said.

