By Chibuzo Ukaibe |

Governor of Bauchi State Bala Mohammed has cautioned that Nigeria would be thrown into chaos if the statutory federal allocations to states are not paid.

Mohammed, who spoke at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national secretariat, Abuja, also blamed cluelessness and lack of capacity on the part of federal government in managing the economy for the current state of affairs.

He spoke against the backdrop of NNPC’s disclosure that its projected monthly remittance to the Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) for May will be zero.

The governor while speaking with newsmen said, “You have just heard that the NNPC said that they will not be able to give money, I don’t know the amount of chaos that would cause, because most of the states are depending on federation account.

“Because of cluelessness and lack of capacity to manage the economy, we have found ourselves on this, there is even a blame game between the members of the party within the APC,” he said.

He said further that “the insecurity is too much, the mismanagement of the economy is too much and if poverty is added to it, I don’t know what will become of Nigeria.”

The Bauchi governor, who lamented that the security architecture of the country has failed, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to work with the governors.

“He has to work with the governors, states and local government. The federal security architecture has failed. I have said it before, he has to work with the governors, he has to work with the local government Chairmen, he has to work with the traditional institutions, he has to work with the civil society. We need information.

“We are just living in darkness, it appears that nobody is in charge and somebody has to be in charge and we have to come together to help the federal government discharge it’s exclusive responsibility of providing safety and security,” he said.

On his security plans in the state, he said “We are entrenching good governance, we are always staying with the people, we are hardly in Abuja or anywhere. We are connecting and establishing community relations with our Emirs, our chief’s, our stakeholders our politicians across the board.

“There is no partisanship in Bauchi, we are more united as a people because we are aware that we are boarded by about seven states and those states have problems. So we really need to work together with security agencies,” he said.

He said PDP has realised it made mistakes in the past and has taken steps to correct them.

“We are presenting to Nigerians the better frame work, better platform for them to really actualise their aspirations,” he said.

The governor stressed the need to unify the country, noting that there is a lot of disparaging forces.