New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has charged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to investigate sources of income of anyone who purchases nomination and declaration of intention forms of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The party condemned the outrageous nomination fees imposed on aspirants contesting various elective positions by the ruling APC ahead of the 2023 general elections.

It called on Nigerians to reject the APC in the forthcoming general election.

The national publicity secretary of NNPP, Ambassador Agbo Major, in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja, yesterday, said the antigraft agencies should thoroughly investigate the source of income of any person who purchases the APC nomination form, adding that the era of hoodwinking the masses by falsely claiming that a group has purchased a nomination form for an aspirant is over.

“Anti-graft agencies should also investigate members of the purported group to ascertain the sources of the funds raised. This is the only way the nation’s electoral process will be sanitized of money politics that has imposed clueless leaders on the populace. The consequence is the lingering political upheavals, insecurity, economic depression, moral decadence, religious disharmony and ethnic division across the country,” he said.

He said the outrageous cost of the forms is unfair, unjust, despicable and insensitive to the plights and sufferings of Nigerians who have been impoverished by the outgoing government.

“To impose nomination fees of N100 million for aspirants vying for president, N50 million for Governor, N20 million for Senate, N10 million for House of Representatives and N2 million for State House of Assembly show that APC is out to rip off its aspirants, sell its tickets to the highest bidder, encourage godfatherism and shut out patriotic and resourceful aspirants particularly women, youth and those with disability to continue its infamous recycling of retired, tired and docile party stalwarts with no agenda for a better Nigeria,” he said.

He said only those who have looted the national treasury and eager to loot more that can afford N100 million nomination fees to run for president and N50 million for governor in a depressed economy run by borrowing from foreign countries and institutions, adding that it is obvious that Nigerian democracy is under constant attacks by the outgoing APC government.