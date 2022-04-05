New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has condemned the spate of insecurity in the country and urged the federal government to arrest the situation immediately as no part of the country is safe.

The party in a statement by the national publicity secretary Ambassador Agbo Major said, “Today, Nigerians live in fear of terrorists, insurgents, bandits, kidnappers, militants, armed robbers and ritualists.” It said no means of transportation is safe anymore including land, railway, air and sea, adding that the country has not had it so bad since Independence in 1960.

“It is a sad commentary on our emerging democracy. The need for a new Nigeria which only New Nigeria People’s Party will provide cannot be overemphasised.

“Nigerians need a compassionate government with milk of human kindness and ready to deliver dividends of democracy to assuage the sufferings of the people in accordance with Section 14(2)b of the Constitution 1999, as amended which states that security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government. It is unfortunate that this basic constitutional requirement of government at all levels has remained a mirage as fellow compatriots are being killed daily as if there is no government in place.”

“NNPP shares the grief of those who lost their loved ones in the dastardly train attack, the recent gruesome killings of innocent citizens in Benue, Plateau, Kaduna, Niger etc, and pray to God Almighty to console them, heal the wounded and safe return of those missing to reunite with their families,” it said.

The party said it is time to take governance seriously, arrest the perpetrators of these heinous crimes against the fatherland and their sponsors to face the full weight of the law. It noted that Nigeria cannot be the great arsenal of democracy in Africa when its leaders are still groping in the dark confused on the way forward.

It said the 2023 general election provides yet another opportunity to elect credible, reliable, compassionate and progressive leaders which only the NNPP can produce to restore the nation’s greatness, prosperity and dignity.

The party urged eligible Nigerians to register and obtain their voter cards, and ensure they vote out all those that have brought the nation to this sorry state and their stooges to pave way for a new Nigeria.