Women leader of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Maryam Jummai Yasin Bello said the party has come to rescue Nigeria from the hands of bad leaders.

Mrs Bello stated this yesterday while addressing journalists at the party’s secretariat in Abuja.

She said because of bad leadership Nigerian children have turned to drugs while women now indulge in criminality which was not the case in the past.

She said that was why they have chosen to be part of the movement to rescue Nigeria through the NNPP.

She said this movement would take Nigeria to the Promised Land, adding that the movement would keep its promises adding that they are out to make the changes that Nigerians want and would not disappoint Nigerians.

“We are going to take the mantle of leadership at Aso Rock and you can see how they are wasting our money. Buying of nomination form only is N100million, you can imagine that.

“There is absolute no respect of offices. There are still serving ministers, advisors who are using our money to purchase their nomination forms. This is unacceptable. We cannot allow them to mess up this country. We are going to take back the mantle of leadership from them. The good people have arrived. They are trying to make sure they dry our treasuries. Where is EFCC, ICPC? These people have to explain where they have gotten all these money.”

She maintained that insurgents, Boko Haram, bandits, kidnappers, rapists and many others have continued to be a menace in the country, adding that government is not doing enough to curb the menace.

“Look at the Abuja-Kaduna train attack, up till now government has not deem it fit to rescue these people. These are people’s parents. These people have families, just imagine that,” she added.