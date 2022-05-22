The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has announced a shift in the dates for the senatorial and governorship primaries of the party.

The national secretary of the party and chairman, Convention Planning Committee, Dipo Olayoku, in a statement yesterday, said the action was taken by the party leadership to ensure transparent and hitch-free primaries.

Meanwhile, the national chairman of the party Professor Rufai Alkali has welcomed the former Kano State governor, senator Ibrahim Shekarau to the party.

Reacting to the development Alkali said, “NNPP has become the party to beat, not just in Kano State, but all over the country.

“Senator Ibrahim Shekarau’s movement to our party as well as other movements in various parts of the country have now changed the permutations and political alignment in the country ahead of the 2023 general election.

“Recall that before the emergence and sudden growth of the NNPP, the PDP was hitherto considered as the main opposition party in Kano and other parts of the country, and was expected to provide a formidable competition to the APC in 2023 as it did in 2019.

“But with the PDP and the APC engrossed with leadership problems, our party has become the precious bride being sought after by many politicians across the country.”

The NNPP chairman added, “Unlike, in 2019, the political calculation in 2023 will be a different ball game. This is because we have taken far reaching steps to relaunch and reposition the party as one of the major political parties in the country.’’

The statement of its National Working Committee at its emergency meeting on Thursday, May 19, 2022, said the members approved the shift in dates for the Senatorial and Governorship Primaries.

“Consequently, the Senate screening will be held on Wednesday, May 25th, 2022; appeals will be held on Thursday, May 26th, 2022. The primaries will be held on Saturday, May 28th, 2022; appeals will be held on Sunday, May, 29th, 2022.

“For governorship, the screening will hold, Saturday, May, 28th, 2022; the appeals will be held on Sunday May, 29th, 2022; the primaries; Monday, May, 30th, 2022 and appeals, May 31st, 2022.”

It added, “For the Senate, all the processes will take place at the states, while for the Governorship, only the primaries slated for Monday, May 30th will take place at the states, while the other processes will take place in Abuja.

“For the states in the South-East, because of the sit-at-home order on Mondays, any programme fixed for Mondays will be held on Tuesday.”

The NWC urged all members to cooperate with Primaries and Elections Committees in the interest of the party.