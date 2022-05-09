The national chairman of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPN), Prof. Ahmed Rufai Alkali, has said the party will not be a dumping ground for failed politicians.

Alkali, who disclosed this while speaking with newsmen in Abuja yesterday, said the party is not the third force but the force to rescue Nigeria from its current socio-economic problems.

He said the nation’s woes are a direct consequence of the failure of leadership.

Alkali called on politicians to rather join the party now, not wait until they fail in their current party.

He said NNPP is over 20 years old and has what it takes to rescue Nigeria.

“What we are talking about is, why must you wait until you lose in a political party before you come to another political party.

“If you want to come on board, do that fast. NNPP is an excellent platform. Don’t wait until you lose, we are not a dumping ground and I don’t think any political party will like that idea of being a dumping ground but any political party will never throw away any individual, as one voter is important to us,” he said.

He noted that the party will zone its presidential ticket on the basis of equality, equity, and competence.

Speaking further, Alkali said NNPP is one of the fastest growing political parties in the country.

On insecurity, he said the party came on board to liberate the nation.

“Nigerians are hungry, they need somebody that can liberate them from insecurity and poverty, and that is why we are a nationalist and patriotic party that believes in social democracy.

“We are concerned about the employment market, health sector, and insecurities, there must be a radical shift from where we are,” he added.