The national chairman, New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) Prof Rufai Ahmed Alkali has said the re-launch of the party was the beginning of the journey to a new dawn for Nigerians, saying the party would do its best to ensure the development of Nigeria to a higher level on all levels.

AlkaIi noted that Nigerians have been yearning and waiting for, and “we promise Nigerians that we shall do everything possible to ensure that every Nigerian is carried along.”

Speaking with select journalists in Abuja during the Weekend Alkali said the party will correct past and current mistakes with a view of achieving a better Nigeria.

“I can assure you that NNPP will soon be the number one force in the country,” he said.

He said, since 1999, the political landscape in the country has been dominated largely by two political behemoths but has gradually and systematically lost touch with the realities on the ground.

“This is why today they are enmeshed in free for all, cut-throat do-or-die politics. They have utterly forgotten the people and the soul of the nation,” he said.

Alkali said given the massive support the party has received and continues to receive so far from people across the country, they are very confident and optimistic that very soon it would move from its current ranking as the ‘third force’ to the top in Nigeria’s political space.

In the last few months, he said the party has successfully conducted ward congresses in all the local government areas across the country, the local government congresses, the state congress, and national convention were also conducted peacefully on March 30 which produced national leaders of the party.

“We are therefore bold to say that our presence is now felt in all the 774 local government areas as Nigerians continue to embrace our party in bewildering and astonishing circumstances beyond our imaginations,” he said.

He added that the party was born 21 years ago.