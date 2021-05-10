BY ANAYO ONUKWUGHA, Port Harcourt

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has declared that no amount of intimidation or cruel resort to barbaric attacks will make the state succumb to secessionist agenda of those who are bent on plunging Nigeria into another unwarranted crisis.

Wike made the declaration in Port Harcourt at the weekend while presiding over the state executive council meeting, following the killing of seven policemen in the state.

LEADERSHIP reports that unknown gunmen had on Friday night killed policemen and made away with five AK-47 assault rifles, during attacks on two police stations and a special security outfit checkpoints.

The attacked locations include Rumuji Divisional Police headquarters and C4i security checkpoint all located along the East-West Road in Emohua local government area as well as Elimgbu Divisional Police headquarters, located in Obio/Akpor local government area of the state.

The governor, who called for calm over the attacks, expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the policemen and the Rivers State Police Command.

He said: “On behalf of the Government of Rivers State, I wish to offer our heartfelt condolences and express our deep sadness in the wake of these horrific attacks.”

Wike urged residents of the state to be calm, as the state security council has taken measures to secure the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

The governor further enjoined them to be vigilant and report any suspicious movement or persons to security agents.