BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN, Kaduna

Although the All Progressives Congress (APC) party primaries ahead of the June 15 local government elections into the 23 local councils was scheduled for last Saturday, a chairmanship aspirant for Kaduna North local government area, Comrade Yusuf Idris, has said there were no primaries in the council.

Addressing a press conference in Kaduna, Idris said there were all manners of irregularities contrary to the set guidelines for the primaries in the party’s constitution.

He said after passing the screening, he was not contacted whatsoever on the next action towards the primaries and his campaign organisation had to write a formal complaint letter to that effect but that there was no response to it.

Idris said what happened was more of a charade and should not be taken seriously and therefore called on the party’s leadership to fix a new date for the chairmanship primaries for Kaduna North local government in the spirit of justice and fairness.