Founder of the African Film Academy (AFA) and African Movie Academy Award (AMAA), Peace Anyiam Osigwe has urged filmmakers and creatives in the Nigerian movie industry named Nollywood to brace up and avail themselves the huge opportunities provided by the coming of global streaming companies – Amazon and HBO into the Nigerian market by providing rich and cultural contents that they will not be able to resist.

She said that the presence of Netflix already in Nigeria has made a lot of movies makers to see the huge market Nollywood offers to the global world and there is no better time than now for the industry to re-position and take the business of film making and telling original stories more serious.

Madam Peace who is also the president of Association of Movie Producers (AMP), spoke in Lagos last week at ‘AFA Brunch Dialogue’, where stakeholders from the Nigeria movie industry gathered to discuss issues in the industry and the window of opportunities that awaits film makers in Nigeria and Africa.

She spoke about an initiative named 100 film projects which she is championing and brings young filmmakers together with the banks, distributors, cinema owners with the notion of discussing the film projects to be made from the onset. Peace added that this affords the stakeholders in to be part of the filmmaking process front the onset and makes partnership seamless.

“As the movie industry changes with its dynamism, it is imperative that as movie makers, we get ourselves informed with the best practices of today’s film making business. The Nigeria market has always been huge and with Netflix showcasing our movies to the outside world and the coming of more global streaming companies like Amazon, HBO, Disney into the Nigerian market sooner, we need to be prepared for this huge opportunity.

“The onus depend on the filmmaker, the kind of movie and market your are targeting. The Nollywood Asaba still produces scores of movies in DVDs monthly and they have their market. The cinemas also have the kind of movies that sell and become a blockbuster. So as filmmakers we just need to brace up and do the business of film making. Television is another window and all these require know-how in the kind of content required for different platforms,” she said.

Other speakers at the brunch dialogue were Moses Babatope, Chief Operating Officer of FilmOne and Group Executive Director of Filmhouse Cinemas and Obi Asika.