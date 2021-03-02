ADVERTISEMENT

By Tarkaa David, Abuja

The Nigerian Army have said no casualty was recorded during the minor fire incident at it’s Headquarters Complex, Abuja.

The director army public relations Brig Gen Mohammed Yerima, in a statement said the incident occurred at about 10:15am Tuesday as a result of minor electrical fault in one of the offices.

He said the Army Headquarters complex is currently undergoing some renovation involving electrical rework,adding that the Nigerian Army Fire Service Department has since put out the fire.

“No casualty was recorded during the incident and normalcy has since returned to the complex.” he said.