By Patrick Ochoga, Benin City

The management of the University of Benin (UNIBEN) has assured the over 3,500 candidates for the Post University Tertiary Matriculation Examination, PUTME that there was no cause for alarm over the technical hitch as substantial number of data had been uploaded.

UNIBEN, in a statement endorsed by its Public Relations Officer, Dr. Benedicta Ehanire, disclosed that those affected had been contacted through their e-mails to return for the repeat of the exercise.

“This is to assure candidates who sat for the University’s PUTME on Tuesday the 8th of December, 2020, that they have no cause to worry as those whose submissions were affected in two of the Centers, by a technical hitch resulting from power cut on campus, have been advised, via their e- mails,to return for the excercise”, the statement read in part.

According to Ehanire, the candidates had been advised “to go to the University’s ICT Centres from Wednesday 9th to Friday 11th December, 2020 from 9am”.

The university, while denying that it had problems with its servers,reiterated that the data of the candidates remained intact

“For the avoidance of doubt, the University has no problem with its servers as the submissions of all candidates who took the examination before 8th December and those of others whose Centres were not affected are intact. In the meantime, more than half of the affected candidates have been captured”.

The university had earlier on Wednesday, issued a Short Messaging Service, SMS, asking the candidates to the affected candidates, who came from all parts of the country to write the examination, to return to the university for another test.

“If you know anyone that wrote post utme exam today 8th December 2020 @ict hall UGBOWO, tell the person to come back from any state or city he or she is. UNIBEN server failed for applicants that wrote 9am &10.30am. Authority have tried their best to call some students but their phone off. Tell ur love ones…”, the message on the university’s SMS platform had read.

Ehanire added that the institution’s “Management regrets all the dis- comfort caused by the unfortunate incident”.