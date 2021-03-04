No Child is useless hence the need to give them all the needed love and care that will help bring out their very best, Mrs Foluke Omoworare said.

Mrs Omoworare who is a Consultant with UNICEF spoke in Sokoto during a 5 day European Union, United Nations Spotlight Initiative supported Sokoto State ministry for Women and Children Affairs training of in-service social welfare officers on child protection and case management.

The 5 day training was targeted on child protection and case management as well as protection information management system (CPIMS) for In-Service Social Welfare officers on ending violence against women and girls in Sokoto state.

According to the training manual, in service social workers will at the end of the day understand the basic principles of case management which includes, “no harm to the child, prioritise the best interest of the child and ensure accountability”. Others are, having sound knowledge of child development and rights, their rights to be heard and views taken seriously, given culturally appropriate processes and services as well as seeking informed consent or assent from them. While stressing that the confidentiality of children must be respected, social workers were urged to only share information in a need to need basis, ensure that they create room for non discrimination, maintain professional boundaries and deploy family centered approach in dealing with issues of violence against women and girls.

Before declaring the 5 day training open, Mr Pius Uwamanua, UNICEF Sokoto Office Child Protection Specialists said participants will be better equipped on how to manage cases in respect of SGBV