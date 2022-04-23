The Niger State government has said that it is not aware of any Nigeria Air Force fighter jet that killed six children.

The secretary to the state government, Ahmed Ibrahim Matane, said the report published and attributed to him that he confirmed a NAF fighter jet killed six children in the state was “false and malicious”.

Matane said some media organizations (not LEADERSHIP) had attributed the story to him.

He said the report was grossly misleading and urged the general public to disregard it.

Similarly, the commissioner for local government and internal security, Mr Emmanuel Umar, said it was false to say that some civilians were killed at Kurebe in Shiroro local government area as a result of the ongoing air and ground operations by the military and other security agencies in the state.

He said; “To the best knowledge of the state government, there are no civilians resident in these areas for sometime now due to the infiltrations and activities of terrorists which forced the locals to seek shelter as IDPs in other parts of the state”.

Umar said the Niger State government welcomed the ongoing intensified military operations in neighbouring states and in some local government areas in the state which include Shiroro, Munya and other areas aimed at neutralising terrorists.