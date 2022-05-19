The Nigeria Police Force has said that there was no civil unrest along the Lugbe Airport Road or any other part of Abuja on Thursday.

The clarification became necessary following fake videos circulating on the social media, showing some vehicles being attacked and claiming to have emanated from Lugbe.

Making the clarification, the FCT Police spokesperson, DSP Josephine Adeh, said the FCT Commissioner of Police, Babaji Sunday, personally visited Lugbe area of Abuja and there was no report of any violence or crime there.

The spokesperson said: “The attention of the commissioner of police, FCT police command, CP Babaji Sunday, has been drawn to a video making the rounds on social media platforms about an incident which is being credited to have happened in Lugbe, FCT Abuja.

“The CP wishes to state categorically that there is no such incident in Lugbe as he is currently on patrol with operatives around the Lugbe-Airport Road axis.

“The CP urges all well-meaning members of the Abuja Community to go about their lawful duties as the police is on its toes to ensure the safety of their lives and property.”

Recall that on Wednesday, a violent clash occurred in the Dei-Dei area of Abuja, leading to the burning of the Timber market and other valuables, which was rumored to have escalated to the Lugbe axis of Abuja on Thursday.