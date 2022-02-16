Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Ibrahim Isa Pantami, on Wednesday, declined comment on the allegation by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) challenging his appointment as a professor of Cybersecurity by the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO).

While fielding questions from journalists after the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the State House, Abuja, Pantami said “no comment”.

He insisted that he was not disposed to react since the matter is already in court.

Recall that ASUU on Monday described the professorship awarded to Pantami as illegal.

At a media briefing held at the University of Lagos at the end of its two-day meeting of the union’s National Executive Council (NEC), ASUU said the review of the processes that led to Pantami’s appointment were against the laid-down procedures within the university system.

In September, 2021, Pantami was among seven academics who were elevated by the council of FUTO to the position of professorship at the council’s 186th meeting.

The university, in a statement, listed others to include Lawrence Ettu as a professor of civil engineering; Godfrey Emeghara as a professor of maritime management technology; Okechukwu Onyelucheya as a professor of chemical engineering; Alex Opara and Chikwendu Okereke as professors of geology, among others.

