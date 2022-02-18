Lagos State government yesterday said there is no compensation for victims of the 21-storey building which collapsed on November 1, 2021 in Gerrard Road, Ikoyi, killing 50 people including, Femi Osibona, the managing director of Fourscore Heights Limited, developer of the ill fated building.

Hinting on the adoption of 26 of the 28 recommendations of the six-man panel set up to investigate the Ikoyi building collapse, the commissioner for information and strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, ruled out the possibility of compensation for the victims.

He said families which evacuated the bodies of their loved ones and asked for assistance were given money for transportation and funerals.

According to him, nobody has come out to say he or she lost money in the incident.

Omotoso said, “The law has no room for such compensation, but if you’re talking about doing this on compassionate grounds, I know Mr. Governor as a compassionate leader. If other people also put up a case for assistance with verifiable documentation, I am sure it is something that Mr Governor may consider”.

Although the findings, recommendations and government White Paper have not been made public, the commissioner insisted that top officials of the state government indicted over the disaster, will face sanctions.

He said every other person found guilty of compromising the process of adherence to quality standards in the ill fated building will also be prosecuted.

The six-man tribunal of enquiry which investigated the cause of the tragedy had since submitted its report to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu

On those doubting if indeed those indicted will be prosecuted, the Commissioner said Attorney-General Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN) had been directed by Governor Sanwo-Olu to ensure that those found guilty of compromising the process of adherence to quality standards at the Foreshore Towers in Ikoyi are prosecuted.