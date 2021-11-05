Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria has assured members and staff of state legislatures and other Nigerians that it will not relent until all the terms agreed on in the Memorandum of Action on the implementation of financial autonomy for states legislatures and judiciary are fully met by all states.

In a statement issued by Abdul Burra, media aide to the chairman of the conference and speaker of the Bauchi State House of Assembly Abubakar Y. Suleiman, said a meeting with the chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) and governor of Ekiti State Fayemi Kayode in Abuja gave the lawmakers more hope.

Suleiman was quoted as saying that although many states had commenced the implementation of the autonomy, the meeting became necessary in order to push for more commitments from the governors who are yet to complete the processes of the implementation.

He commended the NGF for their support and cooperation toward the actualization of the implementation of Executive Order 10 which granted the financial autonomy to States Legislature and Judiciary for effective service delivery and good governance across the country.

Suleiman, however, urged the NGF to monitor and ensure that other governors who had yet to meet the agreement of the Memorandum of Action on the implementation of the financial autonomy, do so immediately.

Governor Fayemi assured the speakers that the NGF would monitor and ensure that all hitches toward the implementation in some states are tackled for the overall interest of Nigerians.