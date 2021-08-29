The Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) has debunked a report of conflict between the NSA, Brigadier General Babagana Monguno (rtd) and the interim administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), over tenure extension.

The head, Strategic Communication ONSA, ZM Usman, said contrary to the report, the Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme enjoys the full support and confidence of the National Security Adviser.

He, therefore, called on Nigerians Delta stakeholders and Amnesty beneficiaries to continue to support ongoing reforms of the programme.

The statement reads, “The attention of the Office of the National Security Adviser has been drawn to an online news report published on August 28, 2021 by an online medium implying that the National Security Adviser and the Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme are ‘on war path over tenure extension.

“The report is false and concocted to stoke confusion and mislead the public. Therefore, stakeholders across the Niger Delta, the public and the media are advised to disregard and dismiss the report as a spurious work of journalism.

“The Amnesty beneficiaries are equally encouraged to continue to support the ongoing reform of the Programme.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme enjoys the full support and confidence of the National Security Adviser.”