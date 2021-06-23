Following the video of the leaking roof of the White House in the National Assembly during a heavy downpour in Abuja yesterday, the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) has said that the reason for the dilapidating roofs of the complex is because no contract has been awarded to any company for maintenance.

Advertisements





The FCDA Publication Relation Officer, Mr. Richard Nduul while speaking with LEADERSHIP, stressed that the almost dilapidated roof of the National Assembly was also as a result of the cumbersome nature of approving contracts by the Federal Executive Council (FEC), which has led to the delay in awarding the contract to prospective contractors who are supposed to maintain edifice and other government structures in the FCT.

A video had gone viral yesterday on social media, during the early morning downpour, showing the leaking roof of the National Assembly, with water splashing to the lobby of the federal parliament, and also spreading to the Press Centre in the Senate wing of the nation’s apex legislative institution.

The cleaners had a hectic time scooping water from the floor while the development delayed the sitting of the senators who resumed on Tuesday after a one-week break to mark the end of their second legislative year.

Advertisements

It would be recalled that the leadership of the National Assembly had in 2020 approved N37bn for the renovation of the edifice, built about 27 years ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nduul said that despite it is the responsibility of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), to award a contract for the maintenance at the entire National Assembly, but the FCDA cannot embark on any renovation if there is no budgetary provision for it and contracts awarded to qualified companies.

“For now, the position with the National Assembly building is that there is no contract to carry out maintenance. As you know contract takes a procedure. When we had a report that there are some of these leakages, we still have to through the process of award of contract.

He stressed that following speculations that the FCT has awarded a company known a Visible Contractors to maintain the National Assembly complex, that no contract has been awarded to any company known as Visible Contractors Limited.

On the N37billion approved for the maintenance of the complex, he said, “You people are the ones mentioning that N37billion. Of course, even if the contract is issued at a particular sum of money, it cannot be expended within a year, because the contract will not be exhausted within a year.