The management of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), has reiterated that no Corps Member undergoing Orientation Course in Bauchi State, or any of the Orientation Camps of the Scheme across the nation is COVID-19 positive.

According to a press statement made available to reporters by the Director, Press and Public Relations, Mrs Adenike Adeyemi, she states that the attention of management of the National Youth Service Corps has been drawn to a media report which erroneously states that 8 Corps Members currently undergoing Orientation Course in Bauchi State NYSC Orientation Camp tested positive to COVID-19.

In view of this, the management wishes to posit that at pre sent, no Corps Member undergoing Orientation Course in Bauchi State, or any of the Orientation Camps of the Scheme across the nation is COVID-19 positive.

“It is very pertinent to note that all the prospective Corps Members for the foregoing programme underwent COVID-19 test, conducted by Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which was a prerequisite condition for admission into any of the 37 camps. Those that tested positive were not admitted into the camps, but were duly referred to the NCDC for treatment and management.