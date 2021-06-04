The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has described the misinterpretation on the social media, quoting its director-general, Brig Gen Shuaibu Ibrahim, as saying Corps members can be mobilised for war as a misrepresentation of his statement.

Ibrahim while speaking on Channels Television’s ‘Sunrise Daily’ programme,’ was quoted as saying ‘corps members are part of the national defence policy of Nigeria and can be mobilised for war if need be.’

But reacting in a statement on Friday, Deputy Director (Publications), Emeka Mgbemena, said NYSC DG never at any point said that Corps Members were being mobilised to fight war.

Corps Members Can Be Mobilised For War – NYSC DG

The statement reads in part; “This is to clarify the misrepresentation of the NYSC Director- General’s recent interview with the media currently trending on the social media.

“The Director-General had stated that in line with the National Defence Policy, Corps Members are like soldiers on reserve, because their education, exposure and sophistication, can make them easily adaptable to military training.

“He charged them to remain focused and patriotic; and for the spirit of NYSC to live in all Nigerians.

“The Scheme shall continue to safeguard the interest of Corps Members at all times.”