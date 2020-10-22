By Stellamaries Amuwa, Abuja

The management of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), has clarified that no Corps Member was shot during the protest in Lagos, Rivers State or elsewhere as mischievously conveyed by fake online media report on the purported death of a Corps Member in #ENDSARS protest.

The attention of the management was drawn to the fake picture of a Corps Member, which unfortunately has gone viral, purported to have been killed during the #ENDSARS protest.

According to investigation, the picture was from a movie produced some years ago by the Nigerian Christian Corpers Fellowship (NCCF), titled “HEAL OUR LAND OH LORD”.

NYSC management therefore enjoins all NYSC stakeholders to remain calm as the well – being and security of Corps Members across the 36 States of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja is paramount to the Corps.

Meanwhile, the general public is advised to kindly disregard the news in its entirety, given the fact that its circulation was the handiwork of mischief makers.

Corps Members are advised to continue staying safe, while prioritising at all times their personal security.