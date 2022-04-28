The director publicity and advocacy of the Northern Elders’ Forum (NEF) Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed has clarified that the press statement he issued after the endorsement of the PDP northern consensus candidates has the consent and blessings of their leader, Professor Ango Abdullahi.

He, therefore said, it was not true as insinuated that he went against their leader (Professor Ango Abdullahi) whom they hold in high esteem, adding that the statement he issued was under his authority as he has no authority to release a statement from NEF unless and until it is approved by him.

Baba-Ahmed gave the clarification on the sideline of an event organised by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Kaduna yesterday, where he reiterated that “the entire NEF supports Professor Ango Abdullahi.”

“We are loyal to Professor Ango Abdullahi, what he did on the consensus was a good thing. What he wanted to do is very clear. He did what he did as Professor Ango Abdullahi and not as a convener or chairman of the Northern Elders Forum.

“But we are not against him. He is a highly respected Nigerian. He is committed to good governance and we are loyal to him,” he stressed.

“There is therefore no crack whatsoever in Northern Elders Forum, there has never been a crack in the Northern Elders Forum and there will never be any crack. Our leader is Professor Ango Abdullahi,” he added.

Meanwhile, commenting on the state of the nation, Dr. Baba-Ahmed noted that what is happening in the country in the last decades is because “Nigerians elected poor leaders. I think it is not their fault but our fault too”.

According to him, “Something is wrong with us as a country, we don’t elect good leaders who cares about the country instead we elect leaders who cares only about themselves.

“Nigerians have to be careful, either we elect good leaders in 2023 or those who will come will be worse than the present crop of leaders,” he emphasised.